Holbeach Hospital Christmas Fayre

You can get in the festive spirit this Sunday at Holbeach Hospital’s Christmas Fayre, which runs from 1pm to 5pm. There will be stalls offering a variety of gifts for friends and family and a whole selection of tempting treats and hot and cold drinks on sale. There is a Dickensian street fayre theme and residents and staff have been very busy making decorations.

Plus there will be games stalls, starting from just 10p, a kids’ craft area, raffle, teddy tombola and adult tombola, lucky dip, hook-a-bauble, reindeer hoopla, guess the sweeties in the jar, penguin game plus many more for the whole family... plus Santa in his grotto.

All proceeds will go towards Holbeach Hospital.