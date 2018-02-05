Holbeach homes: council told to stick to original plan

Changes to two new homes in Holbeach have sparked calls for the district council to enforce conditions imposed on the original consent.

Instead, the council appears poised to pass a revised application with officers recommending approval.

Ann Kidd, who lives next to semis built at 28A Battlesfield Lane South, is unhappy with a string of issues, including the raised height of the homes, site levels above those stipulated in the original consent and changes to drainage, which she claims has led to water running onto the road.

Mrs Kidd will speak at Wednesday’s meeting.

She said: “If you look at the houses from across the road, they are visibly higher than the adjoining properties. The planning team are going to let it go through. They have pretty much told me ‘we are happy to let it go through’.”

Mrs Kidd believes the council should enforce conditions rather than approve revised applications once work is done.

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes supports Mrs Kidd, saying conditions in the original consent weren’t followed but no enforcement action was taken by the council, and it instead allowed the applicant to submit a retrospective application.

Coun Tracey Carter says by accepting the revised application, the council “is ignoring the extremely valid reasons for the conditions to be placed on the original application”. And fellow ward councillor Paul Foyster sees problems including drainage water flowing onto nearby properties.

• Agent Bob Merchant, from G R Merchant, who represents builders Proway, said some changes had been made to satisfy neighbour concerns.

He said: “At the end of the day, I am not really sure what Ann Kidd wants from our clients.”

You can read the council report – and why officers support the revised plan – by clicking here

