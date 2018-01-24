Holbeach drink-driver risked trip and crashed car

A Holbeach woman who said she was desperate to get away from a party where drugs were being taken has been convicted of drink-driving.

Hailey Melisi (28), of Hall Gate, told Boston magistrates she had not intended to drive on the evening of November 19, but driving away from the party was ‘the safest thing to do’.

She was arrested following a roadside breath test after crashing her car on the way home on the A151 at Weston.

The breathalyser registered 56 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Melisi had been out for the night with friends and travelled by train back to Peterborough and took a taxi on to Market Deeping, where she had left her car.

She was planning to stay with another friend, but when they got back, the friend already had people at the house, who Melisi knew had previously taken hard drugs.

She told the court in mitigation: “At the time, I thought I was doing the right thing in leaving and thought the only option I had was to drive home so I was safe.

“I realise I should never have done it and never will again. I feel fully ashamed of myself.”

Melisi tearfully told the bench that she relied on her car for work in Peterborough, as she worked shifts that start 8am at the earliest and 8pm at the latest. She also added that she helps to care for her poorly mother.

Melisi was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She accepted the offer of a rehabilitation course.