Holbeach Civic Society is growing in strength

Holbeach Civic Society is going from strength to strength with ten new members joining at its latest meeting.

That meeting included a talk by Linden Secker, who told stories and shared some of his vast knowledge of Holbeach.

Chairman Nick Worth said: “We have a great programme for the rest of the year’s meetings and welcome new members to continue to join us.”

Secretary Tracey Carter added: “Tonight has really shown that promoting the meetings on the Holbeach Local Facebook page has helped to bring new members.”