Holbeach care home rated good in all areas by the CQC

Managers and staff at Beech Lodge Care Home in Holbeach are delighted with their overall ‘good’ rating following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report rated the care home good in all areas, highlighting that staff were kind, caring and compassionate and supported people’s dignity and independence.

“We are very pleased with the report findings”, said Alykhan Kachra, managing director of home owner Country Court Care.

“The staff go the extra mile every day to create a welcoming and homely environment for our residents and this is reflected in the positive comments in the report.”

The report found the home to be caring and noted how people had built friendships with the staff.

It noted several examples of good person-centred care, especially for people living with advanced dementia.

Care staff showed that they had a good understanding of the needs of people living with dementia and family members were very happy with the care that their loved ones received.

People commented that they were happy with the catering and food at the home and the report noted that the chef spoke with people after their lunch to ensure they had enjoyed their food.

Beech Lodge is currently home to 36 residents and offers nursing, residential and dementia care in a homely setting.

The full report is available online: www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/new_reports/INS2-2755871941.pdf

