Holbeach and Spalding schools on a wintry walk for Cancer Research

Wellies, woolly hats and warm winter coats were just the thing when Holbeach Primary Academy and Spalding’s Monkshouse Primary School pupils stepped out to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

The event, A Wonderful Winter Walk, saw hundreds of youngsters enjoying the great outdoors while raising money for the charity.

Holbeach Primary Academy pupils ready to roll on their charity winter walk. SG190118-420TW

Holbeach teacher Alice Hughes said more than 280 pupils, from Early Years to Year Six took part, spending 30 minutes to walk laps on a half-mile circuit around the school playing field.

She said: “The theme for Cancer Research this year is ‘walking is a good way to make you healthy’.

“We also linked it to our curriculum.

“My class is studying winter and the children were spotting the signs of winter ... all the pavements were frosty and there was dew on the grass.”

The academy has so far raised £130 for the charity.

At Monkshouse, there was a chance for the older and younger pupils to meet as they were paired up to walk circuits in the playground.

Headteacher Sue Goodsell said: “We always support some charities each year and the children had indicated they would like to support this one, and they really enjoyed it.

“It was quite nice to do this on a Friday afternoon, it was a nice activity, it was social, and it was about fitness and keeping healthy.”

Around 370 pupils took part, raising £172, which will go to help children and teenagers with cancer.

