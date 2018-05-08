Hit the right note with Spalding band’s appeal

If you’ve ever fancied having a go at playing the trombone, cornet or other brass instrument - or perhaps already play - then Spalding Brass Band needs you.

The band used to be part of the British Legion band until it rebranded around three years ago.

But it currently has just a handful of members and they would love new people to join them.

Simon Templer plays trombone in the band, alongside his wife Jacqui, who plays the cornet.

He said: “At one point we had about 20 plus people but I think there is a lack of knowledge that the band exists.”

If you’ve never played a brass instrument before, this could be the chance to learn.

“We have a massive load of instruments and can give lessons,” Simon and Jacqui added.

Members can learn to play everything from Beethoven to the Beatles and pick up the cornet, trombone, basses or percussion. They’ll also be playing for the Royal wedding celebrations in Spalding on May 19.

The group is for all ages from as young as five years old and meets every Friday at the Broad Street Business Centre from 7pm.

○ To find out more email: spalding.brass@btinternet.com or call the band’s chairman Richard Key on 07809 031163.

