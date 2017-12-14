Highways officers slammed over Crowland A16 closure

Crowland councillors have criticised county highways officers over their response to a crash on the A16 where a motorcyclist’s bike slid on mud.

Drivers faced chaos when a stretch of the A16, at the B1040 James Road roundabout, was closed for two days to clear up mud that led to the accident on Sunday, November 26.

A motorcyclist and passenger suffered minor injuries when they came off the bike which slid on mud thought to have been left by HGVs carrying maize from a site off the A16 to an anaerobic digester plant near Chatteris, Cambridgeshire.

Coun Nigel Pepper, Lincolnshire County Council member for Crowland, said: “The mud on the road was caused when a large heap of maize residue was being removed that had been stacked up off the A16 for a few years.

“It was to be transported to an anaerobic digester plant when a motorcyclist slid on the mud on Sunday, November 26, and the road was therefore closed because of safety reasons.

“The closure caused a considerable amount of disruption, with tailbacks at the A16/James Road roundabout, so I met with a senior highways officer on the Monday to convey to them my dissatisfaction over the road closure, with police and Highways England also on site that day.

“I understand the clean-up operation took longer than anticipated owing to a considerable amount of mud on the road which was really impacted and ingrained into the surface.

“Highways officers didn’t reopen the road until they were satisfied that it was safe to do so, which took place at around 3pm on Tuesday, November 28.”

Crowland parish and district councillor Bryan Alcock added that the absence of diversion signs that could have directed traffic away from the accident site added to the problem. He said: “A diversion sign on the approach to the roundabout at Crowland, from Peterborough, was knocked over or removed by someone which meant that traffic coming from that direction had no prior warning of the road being closed.

“Drivers in that traffic only found out when they had entered the roundabout and, consequently, had to go all the way round it before leaving onto James Road.

“As a result, this caused the traffic coming from the direction of Spalding and diverted onto James Road to back up which, in turn, prevented vehicles moving out of Peterborough Road onto James Road.

“In the end, the queue on James Road backed up beyond the Postland Road junction and all of this together caused chaos in the area for a couple of days.”

A county highways spokesman said: “We were only made aware of the mud on the road following the accident at which point we had the road swept and then spoke to those responsible for the neighbouring land who arranged for the road to be cleared.

“This was carried out under a temporary road closure and it was reopened, following an inspection, on Tuesday, November 28.”

