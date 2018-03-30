Heroes and villains theme for raft race

The Deepings Raft Race is back on Sunday, August 5 with the theme this year Heroes and Villains.

Last year more than £8,000 was raised for charities and in 2018 Age Concern Deepings Minibus Appeal, The Deeping Scouts and The Deepings Swimming Club will be supported, along with The Carers Sitter Service, Friends of Jubilee Park, Faith’s Journey, Sue Ryder and St Georges Hydrotherapy Pool.

You can help these great causes too by entering a raft team, becoming a sponsor, booking a stall, volunteering as a marshal or simply attending the free event as a spectator.

For further details visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk