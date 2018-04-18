Help Spalding student nurse Georgia become a beauty queen

A student nurse from Spalding who was a “good Samaritan” to a runner in a city race now has her sights on beauty queen status.

Georgia Mae Bailey (18) is counting on the public’s support to be named Miss Cambridgeshire on Sunday, April 22.

The former Spalding High School and Spalding Grammar School, now a student paediatric nurse at Anglian Ruskin University, made headlines at the Cambridge Half-Marathon last month when she helped Deepings runner Trevor Stilgrove (66) in finishing the race.

Georgia said: “I saw the information about Miss Cambridgeshire 2018 on my Facebook page and I thought it would be a good idea to talk about myself and my career.

“My mum and dad encouraged me to do it as well because it’s quite a relaxing event and they know that I quite like being made to look pretty.

“Also, I’ve done modelling before and the more I’ve done it, the more I’ve enjoyed it.”

Georgia, who is also due to start her training as a Samaritans volunteer in September, is facing five rounds in front of a panel of judges at Anstey Hall, Cambridge, on April 22.

A total of up to 20 entrants will be judged across “little black dress”, evening dress, “eco dress”, for which Georgia has designed a dress made out of “bin bags and rubbish”, publicity and social media rounds.

She said: “On the day, all the contestants for Miss Bedfordshire, Miss Cambridgeshire and Miss Essx will be there and we’ll be judged on things, including an eco dress made out of recycled or natural materials.

“There’s also a round which sees how many people like your online photograph and how many ‘hits’ you get on social media.

“People can vote for me by text, which goes towards the Miss Popularity category, and whoever wins any of the five rounds automatically goes into the final 15, with the chance of becoming Miss Cambridgeshire.”

Should Georgia win the entire contest, she would go on to the semi-finals and have a chance to become Miss England, with an entry into the Miss World contest due to be held in China in December.

Georgia said: “If I win, I’d like to raise people’s awareness of things they may never have thought about before and use the role for more charitable purposes.

“Originally, I wanted to be a PE teacher but then I got involved in St John Ambulance and LIVES First Responsers where I became more interested in the medical side of things.

“I’m going to the Miss Cambridge contest just to have fun and to enjoy the event”

To vote for Georgia, text MissHome14 to 63333, texts cost 50p and one text equals one vote.

