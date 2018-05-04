Help bring ‘Tommy to Holbeach

Have your say

Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trust has received approval from Holbeach Parish Council to site a six foot “Tommy” silhouette in the cemetery to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War 1.

The silhouettes are produced by a charity called Remembered and you can find out more about them by visiting www.therebutnotthere.org.uk

You can help fund the purchase of “Tommy” by making a donation to Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trust by:

• visiting www.mydonate.bt.comand follow the link “donate to a charity”, then search for Holbeach Cemetery Chapels;

• sending a cheque made out to Holbeach Cemeteries Chapels Ltd, to Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trust, Old White House, Baileys Lane, Holbeach Hurn PE12 8JP;

• or dropping some money into collecting boxes placed in shops around the town.