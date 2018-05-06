WEEKEND WEB: Looking after your skin as you age

HEALTH AND WELLBEING: By Jo Esdale, of Essential Well-Being, Spalding

How do I know what products to use on my skin and why should I use them?

We are all fighting against the ageing process using high-tech products and treatments, however around 60 per cent of people are using the wrong type of products for their age.

Studies show that our skin condition is worse than ever with increased pollution, stress and fast food diets.

Let me explain a little about the ageing process of our skin and give you some basic advice.

The skin is made up of three layers;

• The Epidermis: the outer protective layer which is made up of skin cells and pigments.

• The Dermis: the middle layer, provides support and nutrients and contains nerves, blood vessels hair follicles and sebaceous glands.

• The Subcutaneous: the inner layer, is made up of fat cells, sweat glands some hair follicles and blood vessels.

During ageing, the connective tissue reduces the skin’s strength and elasticity, the blood vessels become more fragile, leading to bleeding under the skin, the sebaceous glands produce less oil which results in dryness and skin irritation. The skin appears paler as pigment containing cells decline and brown age spots from UV damage become more visible. Collagen and elasticity deplete and fine lines, dropped contours and wrinkles occur.

At all ages it is crucial to repair the skin from damaging environmental factors such as UV light and pollution, so use an SPF daily all year round.

At night our bodies repair DNA damage and renew cells. Apply products by 9pm to maintain hydration and increase cell renewal and repair.

Ageing through the years

20s: During your twenties your skin is more resilient to damage, your body absorbs nutrients efficiently and aids repair. A good cleansing routine, day and night, is required. With daily UV protection, the skin’s hydration is vital for healthy barrier function. To prevent dehydration sensitivity and inflammation, drink plenty of water and use water based hydrating masks and lotions.

30s: Once a woman turns 30, the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, hydration, elastin, hyaluronic acid and collagen in her body slowly start to decrease. This is the perfect time to introduce anti-ageing creams and serums which will be absorbed and assimilate what the skin needs. The main aim during the 30s is to preserve collagen and diet is key. Eat healthy fats, lean proteins and lots of vegetables and fruit for their antioxidant properties.

40s: Your body is less able to absorb nutrients, your sebaceous glands produce less oil, leaving your skin feeling drier. As oestrogen levels reduce, your skin loses its bounce and wrinkles become more pronounced and elasticity depletes. Your skin requires ingredients that repair and restore. Introduce facial oils and key ingredients of vitamin B and E.

50s: During your 50s elasticity and collagen decrease further, redness and blotchy patches and pigmentation appear. Maintaining hydration is critical. Use cream cleansers, antioxidant rich moisturisers, serums, oils and Retinol. Layer multiple products to provide the skin with the support it needs. Key ingredients include retinoids, vitamin C, peptides and hyaluronic acid.

60s onwards: Elasticity and collagen will continue to decrease, lines and wrinkles will continue to increase.

Maintaining an advanced skin care routine is key skin health.

