Pinchbeck businesswoman wins bid to stop surgery expansion scheme

A Pinchbeck businesswoman who argued successfully against a doctor’s surgery expanding has expressed her ‘relief’ at the outcome.

But instead of celebrating the dismissal of a planning appeal to extend Church Walk Surgery, run by Spalding-based Munro Medical Centre, hair salon owner Kirstie Taylor wants an alternative sites for the surgery to be found.

Munro Medical Centre found out on Thursday that its bid to overturn South Holland District Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the surgery’s expansion from one to two consulting rooms had failed.

A planning inspector ruled that “the effect of the proposed development on the living conditions of existing occupiers” of homes in Church Walk would be “increased disturbance and inconvenience” due to a shortage of parking spaces.

Kirstie, owner of Regency Hair Salon in Church Walk, said: “Common sense has prevailed and it’s a relief because it’s been a very hard 17 months arguing that an extension of the surgery would have crippled the area.

“The surgery is currently used one or two days a week which has been perfect for us.

Pinchbeck is going to grow in size over the next few years so we could really do with some help to find a better place for the surgery Kirstie Taylor, owner of Regency Hair Salon in Church Walk, Pinchbeck

“But Pinchbeck is going to grow in size over the next few years so we could really do with some help to find a better place for the surgery.

Dr Graham Wheatley, senior practice partner at Munro Medical Centre, said: “We wanted to greatly improve the health service to patients in Pinchbeck by refurbishing and expanding the surgery building in Church Walk.

“This would have provided better and much more convenient help for the many people in Pinchbeck who currently have to travel into Spalding.

“However, a small majority of thise in the planning process has prevented this which is a great shame and highly unfortunate that they do not want to help residents in Pinchbeck to improve local health services in this way.”

Pinchbeck district councillor Sally Slade said: “As someone who has repeatedly objected to this application, I am pleased that the decision of South Holland District Council’s planning committee has been upheld by the Planning Inspectorate.”

