Lifetime award for Helen

A Bourne care home manager has been named as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the National Care Awards 2017.

Helen Brewster, of The Cedars Care Home, was selected by judges as an exceptional person who has committed a significant portion of her life to working in care and has made a substantial difference to the quality of life of the people she has worked with.

Helen has been manager at the Cedars for more than 21 years and has a nursing background.

She said: “I feel very honoured to have been chosen for this award. I was flattered just to have been nominated and then to be named as one of the finalists. I am very aware that I am part of a team and I think any recognition should be shared with my colleagues.”

Prior to working at The Cedars, Helen worked at another nursing home for 11 years most of that time as Matron .

Under Helen’s management, the Cedars achieved accreditation for the Gold Standards Framework, which is a quality assurance system for optimising care and giving the best possible experience for people who are approaching the end of life. The Cedars was awarded The Beacon status, which is the highest award in the Gold Standards Framework programme.