Bakkavor boost for unit

Have your say

Bakkavor staff in Spalding have donated £1,735 to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Group Services office staff raised the funds through fundraising events following a request from one of its employees.

The Peterborough Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (part of the Trust) played a vital part in saving the employee’s twin girls who were born four months’ premature and weighed only one pound each.

The cheque was presented to lead nurse for neonates Kate Rivett (pictured right).

She said: “This donation will be a great help to the NICU as we are hoping to purchase a Cerebral Function Analysing Monitor to allow nurses and doctors to monitor the electrical activity in a baby’s brain.”