Have your say on policing in Deeping St James

People can have their say on policing in Deeping St James at a meeting on Monday (January 23).

A police neighbourhood panel will be held at The Open Door Church in the village at 7pm and there will be a public open forum from 7-7.30pm.

It is an opportunity for the public to pass on their thoughts and concerns for possible inclusion within the police’s Neighbourhood Priorities which will be set after the meeting by a closed panel of elected members.

Neighbourhood Priorities and other details can be found on the Police.uk website.