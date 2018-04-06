Have you seen missing teenager Shaquille?

Have your say

Police are eager to hear from anyone who may know the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Shaquille Rose.

The teenager hasn’t been seen since 6am on April 3.

Shaquille has links to the Holbeach area, and also both Kent and London.

He is described as being of slim build, 5ft 8, and was described as last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black and white tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

If you believe you know where he is, please contact Lincolnshire Police either by clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (please remember to put incident number 46 of April 3 in the subject box).

Or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 46 of April 3.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org