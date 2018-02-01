Have you seen missing Hannah Patton?

Officers are concerned for the safety of a teenager who has links with Lincolnshire.

Hannah Patton (15) is around 4ft 10in tall and of small build, with shoulder-length straight red hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage coat with a fur hood and dark jeans.

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was last seen in the Carrington area of Nottinghamshire at around midday yesterday (Tuesday January 30).

If you have seen Hannah, or have any information about her whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 993 of 30 January 2018.