Have fun, get fit and win great prizes too

You can have fun, get fit and win prizes by getting involved in South Holland District Council’s free, fun 12-week competition. There are different activities each week and fantastic prizes to be won.

SHout and About Quest is open to anyone living in the district, is free to enter and all the activities offered in the competition are free. You can sign up as an individual, family (maximum seven people) or team (maximum seven people).

The competition started on Monday and , each week you will be sent an email which sets out activities for you to complete and when you do them you will be awarded points.

At the end of the 12 weeks the individual, family or team with the most points will win vouchers worth £200 pounds.

Every individual, family and team will receive a prize at the end of the competition. The size and value of your prize will be determined by the number of points you gain. There are also fantastic spot prizes .Activities include nature trails, treasure hunts, exercise classes, dance classes, arts classes, gardening, cooking, community events and much more.

Leisure in the Community are the major project sponsors in conjunction with the council. Other sponsors are 1Life, Manor Fresh and Fun and Fitness with Tracey.

Sign up at www.sholland.gov.uk/shoutandabout