Have a Valentine’s message printed for free. . . by filling in printed or online form

Once again we’re giving Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press readers the chance to send a Valentine’s Day message to their loved one.

But for the first time, you can do it online... or you can cut out the form in the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, from tomorrow (Thursday).

The messages will appear in the Free Press of Tuesday, February 13, in time for the romantic day – and better yet, it’s free.

ONLINE FORM:

Just visit http://bit.ly/2F2f8py to leave your message.

Start your message with the name of the recipient, followed by a colon and then your message.

For example:

WINDSOR, HARRY: I love you forever and can’t wait to be your bride. Meghan xxx

Messages should be a maximum of 20 words and the editor reserves the right to exclude unsuitable messages.

The deadline for messages is 10am on Friday, February 9. Messages received after the deadline will not be published and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages.

You will be asked to provide your details on this form – these will not be shared but must be provided to validate your message