Harvesting ‘sprout’ of control in Whaplode

Farm workers in Whaplode were working around the clock last week in order to put sprouts on the nations tables for Christmas lunch.

Farmer Tim Carr said: “It really is a 24-hour job to make sure British households get their sprouts this festive season.

“Any sprout is perfect to nestle between turkey and taties but if looking for the most exemplary examples, they should be 3.2cm in circumference, weigh 17.2 grams and have 12 leafy green layers.”

Tim’s sprouts are grown for Asda, which sold 4,400 tonnes of veg in the week before Christmas.