Hare coursing incidents down year on year

Police say they are making positive progress in their fight against illegal hare coursing, with incidents down year on year.

In December there were 324 incidents of hare coursing in Lincolnshire, compared to 413 in December 2016. In the last four months of 2017 there were 1,014 cases, compared to 1,216 in 2016.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said: “This is positive progress. We will continue to work with our partners including the Crown Prosecution Service and RSPCA to ensure that we explore all opportunities for enforcement.

“We work with the NFU and CLA to seek feedback on our activity and develop our tactics. We can only succeed with the continued help and information from our rural communities.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley added: “I believe that our policy of seizing dogs is the most effective deterrent for hare coursers. So far this season we have seized 49 dogs. We have heard from other forces that hare coursers they encounter tell them they will not visit Lincolnshire because we seize dogs. This policy will continue.”

Seized dogs are cared for in approved kennels and we apply to the court for forfeiture on conviction.

If you have information on hare coursing, this can be reported on 101 or through our online reporting service. Always use 999 to report hare coursing in progress.

• A dispersal order is in place in South Holland this morning (Wednesday) after reports that hare coursers are travelling to the area.