Police are asking the public to look out for three vehicles following instances of hare coursing in South Holland yesterday (Sunday).

All thee cars are Subaru Foresters, with one silver (registration KW04VYZ and two green (VK55XXA and V128MKK).

Incidents were reported in Wyberton Fen, Sutton St James and Deeping St Nicholas.

Police had a dispersal order in place and two men from Kent in a Honda CR-V were told to leave the county and officers kept their dogs.