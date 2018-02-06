Hare coursing - have you heard about the Irish Cup?

Police have received information about a possible hare coursing competition taking place in Lincolnshire this month called the ‘Irish Cup’.

It is not clear when this event is likely to take place but police say they are well prepared should hare coursers choose Lincolnshire as their venue.

They have officers on standby to operate the police drone, quadbikes and the Ford Kuga off-road vehicles.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner said: “Hare coursers are not welcome in Lincolnshire. Hare coursing is a cruel sport committed by people with little respect for the animals they hunt, the dogs they use and the people they abuse and threaten.

“We are working with our rural communities and other partners to make Lincolnshire a hostile environment for them. Our policy of seizing dogs is an effective deterrent and we will continue to do so. We will also seize vehicles, phones, money and use any legislation we can, whether it be criminal or civil, to prosecute those suspected of hare coursing.”

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Galileo. You can also provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.