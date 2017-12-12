Hare coursing arrests in Deepings, Holbeach St Marks and Long Sutton

Police have released details of more arrests in their fight against illegal hare coursing in South Holland.

Operation Galileo is Lincolnshire Police’s response to coursing and the associated threats, intimidation and damage caused by gangs of hare coursers.

On Monday, December 4 a man from Peterborough and three men from Hampshire were given dispersal notices following reports of hare coursing in the Deeping St Nicholas area. Investigations are continuing.

On Friday, December 8 a 34-year-old man from Camberley, a 40-year-old man from Bracknell and a 30-year-old man from Wokingham with suspected links to hare coursing were arrested in Long Sutton on suspicion that the vehicle they were in was stolen. A Mercedes was recovered and four dogs were seized.

On the same day, a 31-year-old man from Derby was arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Holbeach St Marks and a dog was seized. This incident involved air support from the National Police Air Service and Roads Policing officers from the East Midlands Operational Support Service.

In all these cases the men were later released pending further investigation and evidence-gathering.This brings the total of people arrested or reported for summons this year to 34.

Forty dogs have been seized along with 16 vehicles. The dogs are cared for in approved kennels andpolice then apply to the court for forfeiture and re-homing upon conviction.

You can help police fight hare coursing by looking out for activity in your area:

• The most obvious sign is groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, perhaps by a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path.

• They will usually be estate cars, four wheel drives or vans. It will be obvious looking inside whether there is evidence of dogs or not.

• They often travel in convoy, with vans at the front and rear containing ‘minders’.

• They will often use binoculars to spot hares.

• Coursers will often walk along the edge of a field to frighten a hare into the open.

• Sightings or information about hare coursing should be reported on 101. If hare coursing is in progress, use 999.