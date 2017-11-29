Hare coursers spotted in Holbeach, Lutton and West Pinchbeck

Have your say

Police are investigating reports of a hare coursing event in South Lincolnshire this morning (Wednesday).

Hare coursing has been reported in the Holbeach, West Pinchbeck and Lutton areas of South Holland as well as Amber Hill, Sibsey, Wigtoft, Friskney and Bicker in the Boston area.

A dispersal order has been put in place.

It is believed that at least four vehicles are involved, including a black Honda CR-V (registration Y382RLC) and a green Subaru Forrester (R51WYD).

You can help police to fight hare coursing by looking out for activity in your area.

The most obvious sign is groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, perhaps by a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path.

They will usually be estate cars, four wheel drives or vans. It will be obvious looking inside whether there is evidence of dogs or not.

They often travel in convoy, with vans at the front and rear containing minders.

They will often use binoculars to spot hares.

Coursers will often walk along the edge of a field to frighten a hare into the open.

If you see hare coursing taking place, or suspect it is happening in your area, please contact police immediately on 101. It is advised that you do not approach the participants. There have been instances of farmers having their vehicles damaged so the advice is to call police and not to challenge hare coursers yourself.

It may help us if you can answer any of the questions when reporting hare coursing:

• Are the suspect/s alone or in a group?

• Do they have equipment with them?

• Do they have dogs or firearms with them?

• Where are they going?

• Where have they been?

• What do they look like?

• Have they any vehicles?

• What are the number plates and vehicle models?

• Can you safely get a photograph?

Please report all sightings on 101. If hare coursing is in progress, dial 999.