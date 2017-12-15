Hard work but big return for Holbeach Hospital

Holbeach Hospital is preparing itself for the 2020s with major building work ready for future generations of patients.

New bedrooms for the medical and social care charity’s residents are being added to boost nursing home, respite and day care services at its centre in Boston Road North which is run by Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust.

EXPANSION PLANS: Manager Maxine Winch in front of Holbeach Hospital where new rooms for residents will open in April. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG241117-153TW.

The improvements being carried out by Moulton Seas End firm D. Brown Building Contractors are due to be unveiled next April in time for the trust’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Manager Maxine Winch said: “We’re converting some old clinical rooms into three new bedrooms, as well as extending the first floor to have five more bedrooms, bringing the total number for residents up to 47 from 39.

“Once it’s complete, we hope to start work on an annexe which will create another eight bedrooms to be used for palliative (life-limiting) care.

“It’s quite busy at the moment and there’s a little bit of disruption, but we’re desperately trying to keep our services running as normal as possible to ensure our residents are happy.

It’s quite busy at the moment and there’s a little bit of disruption, but it’ll be worth it in the end Maxine Winch, manager, Holbeach Hospital

“However, it’ll be worth it in the end.”

Meanwhile, the hospital’s funds have been boosted by nearly £750 with some of the proceeds coming from this year’s Fenland Working Weekend held in September.

There were also funds from Fenland Flywheelers which has closed down after 16 years of providing entertainment for adults during the autumn and winter at Holbeach United Services Club.

Robbie Thorpe, founder of Fenland Flywheelers with his wife Hilary, said: “In recent times, audiences have dwindled for various reasons to the point where it’s no longer viable to keep it running.

“So regretfully it’s been decided to call it a day and the money left over in the kitty from previous meetings should be donated to Holbeach Hospital.”

Maxine said: “On behalf of the staff, residents and Council of Management, I would like to thank all those involved in these two organisations who have contributed to the fantastic amount donated.

“We are currently in the process of expanding in order to provide more beds to the local community so donations such as these are very important to us at this time.

“On behalf of the hospital, we are very grateful and the money will be put to good use.”

Fenland Working Weekend success

Songs and gifts raise the spirits at Holbeach Hospital

Generous Gill’s £800 birthday donation to Holbeach Hospital