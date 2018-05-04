Hairmazing Gosberton Clough school pals to donate 4ft of hair to cancer kids’ charity

Two heads are better than one when it comes to great ideas ... and that’s certainly true for schoolfriends Alex-ava Hitchens and Natalie Greenhalgh.

The Gosberton Clough and Risegate Primary School pupils have never had a proper haircut in their lives but they are making up for that by each donating 2ft of hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides real hair wigs to help children with cancer cope with life when they have lost their own hair.

Alex-ava (10) and Natalie (11) will have their hair chopped and then styled at school by hairdresser Kelsey Bell, who is one of the school mums, and Alex-ava’s mum, Paula Matier-Dean, has set up a fundraising page on JustGiving to raise a total of £1,000 to meet the cost of making two wigs.

So far more than £330 has been raised towards the target.

Up to now in their young lives, Alex-ava and Natalie have had trims rather than proper cuts and each has a glorious head of hair that’s so long that they can pretty much sit on it.

Tracy said: “They are both donating between 23 and 24 inches of hair and they are still going to have shoulder length hair when it’s been cut.

“I am very proud of her for wanting to do it. It’s a big thing. She makes me smile and she makes me well up at the same time.”

The two girls are virtually inseparable at school so it’s no surprise their decision to help other children has come at the same time.”

Paula said: “Between them, they decided that their hair would grow back and if they could give something to other children they would.

“I just think they have been really special and caring.

“I think Alex-ava has had a couple of little wobbles and I think Natalie has been the same, where they love their long hair.”

Paula believes the girls first heard about the trust through watching the news and were inspired by the Duchess of Cambridgeshire’s donation of hair to the charity,

The Little Princess Trust makes wigs for children, teenagers and young adults up to the age of 24, and supplies them free of charge.

To sponsor Natalie and Alex-ava’s haircut please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paula-matier-dean

• Are you doing something amazing for a good cause? Email your news to our editor: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk