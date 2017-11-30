Gritters prepared to battle snow to keep south Lincolnshire moving

With snow forecast to fall across South Holland and temperatures dropping, the county’s gritters will out on the roads to keep them safe for motorists.

South Lincolnshire is set to be hit by bad weather over the next 24 hours, so the gritters will be making two runs, one mid-afternoon and a second overnight.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep local roads safe for people.

“We expect there to be freezing temperatures from this afternoon right through until mid-morning tomorrow, and there’s a strong possibility of snow in places.

“We’ll be making two gritting runs, but motorists need to remember that even gritted routes can be treacherous, so please do take extra care when out on the roads.

“This is particularly true at the moment, because there is a lot of water about, which could wash the salt off the carriageway in places.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation around the clock, and our team will be on-hand to take further action if needed.”