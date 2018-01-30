Gosberton youngsters are keeping to the rhythm

Have your say

Budding young musicians at Rainbow Playgroup in Gosberton had a whale of a time learning to play percussion.

Music leader Liz Lenton with young musicians: SG250118-101TW

Music leader Liz Lenton delivered a series of workshops to 3-4 year-olds every Thursday over four weeks where children had the chance to use African drums, chime bars and more.

The sessions were funded by South Holland District Council, as part of a project aimed at early years.

Liz said: “We used a selection of African hand drums at the last session and the children worked on rhythm.

“They did amazingly well and their listening was incredible. I could not believe they were just 3-4 years old!”

Playgroup manager Gill Smith said: “The children have been so excited about Liz’s sessions and each week have asked if Liz is coming tomorrow.

“It is also good for their listening skills. Liz brought a sign with red and green circles for stop and go and they were very good at watching and listening.”

