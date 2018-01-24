Gosberton Risegate in the news

Have your say

A new parish council noticeboard went up near the Black Horse Inn on Siltside, Gosberton Risegate, on Friday.

District councillors Jane King, Colin Johnson and Robert Clark contributed cash from their ward budgets and funds were also spent by the parish council.

Another sign is on its way to mark Risegate’s wartime air field.

Coun Sue Thorley said the site of the airfield is now in agricultural use so the new sign is likely to go up near the noticeboard.

She said: “We felt we could not put a random sign on the farmer’s field.”

Following a complaint, a no parking sign has also gone up at the war memorial to remind drivers not to park on the grass.

In other parish council news ...

A new councillor was co-opted (appointed) at Monday’s meeting and was quickly set to work after volunteering to clean a slippery footbridge at Gosberton Risegate.

Clive Bayston, who has lived in Risegate for the last 16 years, revealed he had himself slipped and fallen on the footbridge that spans the Eau near the Black Horse Inn on Siltside.

The public spirited resident had previously cleared the Eau himself, collecting 15 bags of rubbish.

Coun Sue Thorley said: “We did wonder where all that rubbish had gone that was in the Eau.

“We thought the Black Sluice (Internal Drainage Board) cleared it out.

Coun Thorley described the bridge as “very slippery and dangerous”.

