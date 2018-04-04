Gosberton Public Hall goes up in the world now lift is installed

Gosberton Public Hall is riding high now a new lift has been installed and bookings go through the roof.

But trustees are now looking for some fresh faces to join them to keep up the momentum ... and lend a helping hand as they continue to upgrade the Victorian building and put on events popular with villagers.

Husband and wife team Rowland and Rona Perry are 74 and their main partner on events like staging the bingo is Les Stevenson, 71.

Rona said: “We still have lots to do so we could do with some younger trustees or volunteers in the Gosberton area.”

The £4,100 stair-lift project cost £4,100 was made possible by donations from companies including Proctor Brothers, Bakkavor and Fesa UK Ltd.

The hall trustees also contributed, thanks to people supporting events at the venue, and Gosberton Parish Council provided a gift and a loan.

Donated timber from Spalding wood yard Andrew and Co Ltd has allowed the hall to provide a kitchen worktop at wheelchair height and revamp the kitchen itself, re-fronting areas with tongue and groove.

As well as bingo, the hall is home to quizzes, afternoon teas, 40s music and dance evenings and family occasions, like the recent birthday party with a bouncy castle for a three-year-old lad.

The next big event is a quilt display/craft day with a cream tea from midday-4pm on Saturday, April 28 and public support will help pave the way for another improvement.

Rona said: “Our next project is replacing 12 very old electric fires in our main hall to ones that are more efficient and environmentally friendly.”

• To volunteer please call 07935 906341 or email gosbertonpublichall@btinternet.com

