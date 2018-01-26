Gosberton Parish Council sets aside £60,000 to extend cemetery with shortage of graves

Gosberton Parish Council has put £60,000 in its budget to extend the Wargate Way cemetery because it is running out of spaces for graves.

The sum is included in the 2018/19 budget along with £20,000 for improvements to the play area in the High Street park.

Gosberton and District Community Action Team (GCAT) has plans to improve the play area and will be applying for grants.

Coun Sue Thorley said the cemetery should be the parish council’s priority – and the £20,000 should be held back until the point where GCAT had “reached the point where they are applying for a grant and they need matched funding from somewhere”.

She continued: “I think our priority for our funds should be the extension to the cemetery and I don’t think we should be spending any large amount on anything else until we get the cemetery sorted.”

Last April, parish councillors heard there was only one row of graves left in the cemetery – which worked out at around 27 spaces.

On Monday, Coun Thorley told councillors that residents would want to be sure of a burial spot in their home village.

She said: “Think of the distress that it would cause if you had to turn away someone who has lived in the parish all of their life.”

• The council agreed the £20,000 for park improvements would only be made available on a matched funding basis.

