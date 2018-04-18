Gosberton Parish Council: Cemetery extension ‘is a high priority’

Acquiring land to extend Gosberton Cemetery “is a high priority” for the parish council, said chairman Tim Smith in his annual report.

He reminded members that the council agreed in September to appoint R Longstaff and Co to begin the process of securing land.

Earlier Coun Smith said it was previously proposed that a hard-standing should be provided in the park to ease car parking problems along High Street.

He continued: “After receiving costings for the construction of such an area it was felt that it was too much of an expense at the present time and the project would be deferred.

“The regeneration of the playing field at Gosberton is important to the parish council, but currently its priorities lie in securing the acquisition of the cemetery land. It is hoped that when this is completed satisfactorily the parish council will be able to focus attention on rejuvenation of the playing field.”

He asked for the parish’s “continued patience” and thanked everyone who currently maintains the park.

More Gosberton Parish Council news:

• It’s a £5 windfall for all on state pension

A long-standing charity is donating £5 to pensioners living in Gosberton, Gosberton Clough and Gosberton Risegate, councillors heard.

Trustees will be distributing cash to people who can produce proof that they are in receipt of state pension.

One session will be held in Gosberton Public Hall from 10.30am-1pm on Thursday, April 26, and the second at the Clough Church Hall from 2pm-4pm the same day.

• Parishioners of any age, who can prove they are in “real and unavoidable need”, can apply for grants from Gosberton United Charities Relief In Need by contacting Mrs A Merz on 07908 258938 and asking for a form.

• Repairs already for the new noticeboard

A newly-installed noticeboard is due to be repaired just a few months after it went up near the Black Horse Inn on Siltside at Gosberton Risegate.

Councillors heard a problem with the installation process means the covered, Gosberton Parish Council noticeboard is leaking and will go back to the manufacturer for a repair costing £290 plus VAT.

Parish councillor Sue Thorley told members: “I have contacted district councillor Jane King and she said she will pay that for us.”

The sign was originally paid for by contributions from Coun King’s ward budget, and those of fellow ward councillors, and the parish council.

• Gosberton park ‘springy’ ride is vandalised

A spring-mounted ride in Gosberton’s High Street park has been vandalised and needs repairing.

Coun John Clark said he understood it had taken about five youths to break the ride, which he described as “a springy”.

He told members: “It has been completely snapped off.”

Members heard councillors had been helping to repair fences in the park.

PCSO Colin Abbotts told councillors it had been a quiet month with two non-injury road accidents in Bridge Lane, Gosberton, and three incidents of hare coursing.

He said: “It’s getting towards the end of the hare coursing season now so we are not getting so many calls.”

From our website ...

50 new jobs on offer at firm’s Sutton Bridge sites

HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: ‘Mindless’ act as artwork for bus shelter is spoiled

There’s no sign of it because of the shrubbery