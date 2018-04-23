Gosberton area war memorials in line for clean-up

War memorials in Gosberton and Gosberton Risegate are in line for specialist cleaning so they look pristine for the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

Both parishes are due to have ‘Silent Soldiers’, the Royal British Legion’s near life-sized silhouettes of a British ‘Tommy’, although councillors are yet to choose sites.

Councillors on Monday accepted an £850 plus VAT quote from a specialist in Grantham, who will clean the Gosberton war memorial by hand and treat it to help protect it from further wear and tear.

Coun Rowland Perry told members: “It’s going to take him about five or six days.”

Coun Sue Thorley asked that the Risegate memorial is similarly cleaned and chairman Tim Smith said: “I think with the centenary coming up it would be nice to do them both.”

District councillor Jane King will pay half the £250 cost of a Silent Soldier for Gosberton but Coun Thorley asked for another to be bought for Risegate, saying the soon-to- be elected district councillor could be asked to contribute.

