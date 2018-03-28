Gosberton and Quadring share in Lincolnshire Co-op cash boost

Gosberton and Quadring Good Neighbour Scheme has received a £500 share of a £153,000 windfall given by Lincolnshire Co-op to 63 friendship groups and lunch clubs in the county.

Community Lincs, which helps people set up volunteer Good Neighbour Schemes, also received more than £78,000 of the grand total to continue its good work.

The money was raised through the Co-op’s Community Champions scheme, which sees a donation made every time a Co-op member shops, the carrier bag levy and staff fundraising.

Jane Brigginshaw, who chairs the Gosberton and Quadring scheme, said: “It’s fantastic to see local people supporting us with some more funds to change people’s lives and strengthen the community, and help people take ownership of their community.

“This money is also a great boost for our volunteers, who have worked hard to make this scheme happen.”

Lincolnshire Co-op community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “These charities, groups and lunch clubs are a lifeline – there’s just no other way to describe them.”

