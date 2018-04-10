Gosberton and Quadring Good Neighbour Scheme is ready to roll

People living in the Gosberton and Quadring areas can find a helping hand now a Good Neighbour Scheme has been set up.

So far eight volunteers are ready to roll with another nine waiting in the wings to help with things like a lift to the doctors or little jobs around the home, such as changing a light bulb or tuning the television.

The Good Neighbour Scheme will also offer a befriending service for those who enjoy a chat over a cuppa.

John Carrott, the group’s publicity officer, said residents who might use the scheme are being encouraged to register now and can find out more by calling 07808 326511 – the phone is manned from breakfast to teatime but messages can be left outside those times.

Anyone living in a parish with Gosberton or Quadring in the name is eligible to join.

The Good Neighbour Scheme doesn’t do jobs that should be carried out by qualified tradespeople, such as electricians, but is there to help with the little things that residents themselves can’t manage.

John said: “We can even do some light gardening if somebody finds themselves in a position where they can’t manage to do it.”

He’s retired from BT and says he became a volunteer with the Good Neighbour Scheme because he “would just like to give something back to the community”.

The Good Neighbour Scheme is spreading the word about its existence with displays in key venues, including St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Gosberton, during the Flower and Craft Festival which starts on Saturday, April 28.

The scheme come under the umbrella of Community Lincs.

