Police are hunting thieves who stole items from a parked vehicle in the Elsea Park area of Bourne over the weekend.

It happened in The Pollards between 8pm on Friday, April 6, and noon on Sunday, April 8.

Anyone with information or who may have CCTV images of any suspicious activity in the Elsea Park area should call Bourne Police Station on 101, quoting incident 172 of April 10.