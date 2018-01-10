GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Speedwatch plans take shape as ‘hotspots’ are named

Roads in Gedney Dyke and Gedney Drove End will be at the heart of a Community Speedwatch project taking shape across the parish.

The B1359 Main Road in Gedney Drove End, along with Main Street and Roman Bank in Gedney Dyke, could be the first sites where reactive signs could be placed in an effort to slow down speeding drivers in both villages.

At the present time, it’s felt that reactive signs should be concentrated on Main Street and Roman Bank, Gedney Dyke, along with Main Road, Gedney Drove End Coun Ian Field, chairman of Gedney Parish Council

Plans for a Community Speedwatch scheme, which could cost about £5,000, were unanimously agreed by Gedney Parish Council last October after complaints about HGVs and other traffic speeding through Gedney Dyke and Gedney Drove End.

Coun Ian Field, parish council chairman, said: “At the present time, it’s felt that reactive signs should be concentrated on Main Street and Roman Bank, Gedney Dyke, along with Main Road, Gedney Drove End.

“Passive signs would then cover the needs of Gedney, but we’ll review it six months after the signs are installed to see if the situation has improved.”

A public meeting will be held in one of the villages to find volunteers who will monitor speeds through all three areas.

Coun Field said: “This is what we think the parish needs and it’s something that people have asked for in the past.”

• New signs will soon be going up around parks in Gedney Drove End advising people not to throw dog mess into waste bins.

Complaints about dog owners ignoring notices already displayed in Walker Memorial Park, Gedney Drove End, have continued to be passed on to parish councillors.

A pledge from South Holland District Council that dog bins would be emptied weekly was passed on to parish councillors during their meeting on Tuesday.

• Demand for the South Holland Voluntary Car Scheme across the Gedney area fell slightly during the period between December 2016 and November 2017.

Nearly 230 villagers used the service for hospital and dental appointments, shopping trips or visits to families and friends, with just over 200 journeys and 5,770 miles covered during the period.

This compares with more than 6,000 miles covered between December 2015 and November 2016.