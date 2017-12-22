GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Bungalow conversion plan is opposed

Gedney Parish Council has objected to plans for a bungalow in the village to be demolished and five homes built in its place.

The applicants want to replace a bungalow in Lowgate for a new development on a half-acre site which a statement claimed would not be “excessive or of a nature that would cause significant detrimental harm” to the area.

But after considering the plans during their December meeting, parish councillors decided that it was a potential over-development of the site which would result in a possible loss of light and privacy for nearby residents.

The applicants’ statement said: “The development proposal is not considered to result in an unacceptable impact upon the landscape character of the area.

“The new homes proposed are not considered to be excessive or of a nature that would cause significant detrimental harm and residential development in this particular location would demonstrably outweigh any disadvantages of housing development.”