Fundraising quiz night for old Kirton pub

The Merry Monk in Kirton is showing kindness to a historic neighbour in the village by hosting a fundraising quiz night on Friday at 7pm.

The “Celebrate Kirton Christmas Quiz” is in aid of The Old King’s Head, High Street, Kirton, and tickets are £10 each, including entry for the quiz and food.

Teams of up to six quiz buffs are able to take part and also enjoy bowls of chilli with rice or chips, home-made mince pies, with a hamper prize of locally-produced, festive foods and a raffle.

Organisers of the quiz night will help individuals and couples form teams, or you can book five places and get your final team member goes for free.

To enter the quiz, visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/events/okh-christmas

