Fundraising progress made by the Friends of Holbeach Parks

A Holbeach group trying to raise £180,000 to provide children’s play equipment for the town is making steady progress towards its goal.

So far, the Friends of Holbeach Parks group has secured a £4,000 grant from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme which will help pay for a new “team basket swing” and a play panel to be installed at Carter’s Park.

The group, which also aims to improve Hall Hill Park in Hallgate and Netherfield Playing Field, has added to its successes a share of just over £2,000 from the Coop Community Champions scheme and donations from businesses as well.

Kelly Wilson, the group’s co-founder, said: “We’re over the moon with the support from Tesco customers in Holbeach who helped us to obtain the maximum amount towards the upgrading of Carter’s Park.

“The group has also been very fortunate to have won one of 164 grants of £500 from Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving scheme after a public vote.

“We feel very blessed that the Friends of Holbeach Parks went up successfully against the larger towns and cities and for the individual donations from local businesses which will be used towards these pieces of play equipment.

“We are keen to welcome any new volunteers who wish to help us with our fundraising quest or any businesses who would be able to support us.

“All monies raised will go towards regenerating the parks in Holbeach with more fun and up-to-date children’s play equipment, including those of an inclusive design for children of all abilities to use.”

