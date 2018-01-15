Fundraising appeal is nearly half-way there!

Have your say

We’re getting to the half-way mark with our Do It For The Dogs Appeal.

We launched the appeal last year to help the Jerry Green dog rescue centre at Algakirk raise money for its ambitious £200,000 refurbishment programme.

And we want to raise £4,000 to provide the very first new extended kennel for the centre.

We were overwhelmed when our appeal received a very kind donation from Martin Anderson’s family on behalf of their brother who passed away in September.

The appeal now stands at £1,536.

We’re running the appeal throughout the year but need your help to get to the target.

If you are planning a fundraising challenge we’d love to hear your ideas. Maybe you could hold a bake sale, a charity walk or run.

There are lots of ways to donate:

○ ONLINE: Via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

○ By TEXT: Simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

○ By CASH or CHEQUE: At the Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

○Via PAYPAL: To (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

SEE ALSO:

Come on, let’s do it for the dogs

DO IT FOR THE DOGS! How to donate to our Jerry Green Dog Rescue appeal