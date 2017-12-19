Fun after school at William Stukeley!

It was all the fun of the Christmas Fair for pupils of William Stukeley Primary School as the Holbeach school’s Friends raised funds with the festive event.

Held on Friday after school had finished, there were stalls, games, arts and crafts, school and church choirs and Santa in his grotto.

And there was no chance of going hungry - with tasty hot dogs and burgers on the go . . . and Laddies candy floss proving a hugely popular choice for dessert!

The Key Stage 1 pupils enjoyed their Christmas party on Monday, while the whole school Christmas Service was held at All Saints Church on Tuesday morning, with parents also attending.