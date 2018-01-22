From stormy South Holland to snowy in three days

After ‘Storm David’ ripped through South Holland on Thursday morning, there was extreme weather of a different kind on Sunday as snow came to the area.

Most of the district had a good smattering before rain washed it all away in the late afternoon.

Hannah Billinghurst took this picture of her son with his Norwich City FC snowman.

That wasn’t before Free Press photographer Tim Wilson and several of our readers recorded it all on camera.

Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing this week, with the occasional rain shower, but no snow and no heavy winds!

Maverick Griffiths (14 months) taking his first steps in the snow, in Holbeach. Photo: Kimberley Griffiths

Wiktoria Ciesla (5) and her snowman in Moulton. Photo: Ania Ciesla

Sarah (4) enjoyed sledging on the river bank in Spalding. Photo: Maria Newell

Spalding Market Place

A17 Fleet