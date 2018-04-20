Friends make plans for gala celebrations

Members of a South Holland twinning group enjoyed a traditional English supper as they heard the latest on plans to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

In August, The Friends of Sezanne will host 40-50 people from their French twin and one of the highlights will be a gala dinner and cabaret at the South Holland Centre on Saturday, August 25.

The joie de vivre factor is being stepped up a notch as 2018 year marks the 60th anniversary of the twinning.

Friends group secretary Roy Ford believes it is quite an achievement for the twinning to continue over so many years.

Nearly 30 people attended the sausage and mash supper at the Fraiser Room, Surfleet, to hear about events being lined up for the English hosts and French visitors to enjoy, and these will include a trip to Newark and a boat trip.

