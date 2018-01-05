Fresh hope that work will start on eyesore Donington hotel

A revised bid to redevelop the derelict Red Cow Hotel at Donington has sparked hope that work will start this year.

In 2016, Market Homes was given planning consent to build 31 apartment style homes on the site – incorporating much of the grade II listed building.

But now the company has dropped the number of homes to 18 and asked for consent to remove the hotel tap bar and “rear projections”, although it intends keeping the facade.

Some homes will be in a courtyard area behind the building and the proposal includes one, two and three-bed flats, townhouses and semi-detached houses.

The Red Cow has been empty for 16 years and rapidly deteriorated with repeated attacks by vandals who have damaged the structure and lit fires there.

The former coaching inn is on the district council’s “at risk” register.

District and parish councillor Jane King believes the fresh planning application is a signal that work could start this year, at last removing a blot on the landscape and salvaging a major part of an important historic building.

Coun King says the eyesore has been a dominant feature in the heart of the village for far too long, and believes it sends out a signal that nobody cares about Donington.

She says the hotel’s condition has put people off moving to the village and it was a millstone around the neck of the Donington In Bloom team because they lost points simply because the hotel was in such a bad state.

Coun King said: “We need to be getting on with this redevelopment and I can’t wait for work to start.”

