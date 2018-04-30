FREE PRESS/GUARDIAN AND JERRY GREEN APPEAL: Keep helping us Do It For the Dogs!

We’re continuing our appeal to help raise vital funds for Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s south Lincolnshire centre at Algarkirk.

The centre, which helps dogs like Aggie in this story, needs £200,000 to build new kennels.

We're raising money for Jerry Green with our Do It For the Dogs Appeal.

The current kennels have become tired and echoey and we want to raise £4,000 with the help of our readers to build the first new kennel for the block.

So far, you have helped us raise £1,563. There’s still a way to go and every penny is appreciated.

Aggie was adopted a couple of years ago from the centre by new owner Adam.

He said: ‘I wasn’t planning on getting another dog, but since Aggie has been with us she has made our house into a home.

“I cannot thank the staff at Jerry Green enough for all their help and support.”

The centre at Algarkirk opened in 1997.

Manager Jo Hickson, who has been at the site since the start, told us: “We want to get rid of the long corridors in the kennels and make the kennels themselves bigger.

“They are getting quite sad, tired and echoey, and have chipped tiles.

“We currently have 51 kennels, but we never have that many dogs here at a time because we want to be able to invest enough time to do the training and assessment with the dogs.

“So the kennels will half in number, but double in size.”

In her time at the centre, Jo has seen 4,174 dogs go to new homes and she remembers the name of every dog that has passed through the doors.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue doesn’t get any official funding or lottery money and relies on its supporters and public generosity to keep going.

There are several ways you can donate to our Doing It for the Dogs appeal:

○ ONLINE: Via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

○ By TEXT: Simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

○ By CASH or CHEQUE: At the Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

