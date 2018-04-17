FREE PRESS AND GUARDIAN/JERRY GREEN APPEAL: Doing It For the Dogs

We’ve been busy fundraising for Jerry Green’s new kennels at its south Lincolnshire centre.

The charity needs to raise £200,000 in total to refurbish its tired kennels.

Do It For The Dogs appeal.

We need your help to raise £4,000 for the first new kennel for the block.

Each week we’ve been meeting a new dog that has been helped and rehomed by the centre.

This week we say hello to Steiff who was adopted by Angela and Tim Waters.

“From the initial phone call to taking Steiff home we found all the staff at Jerry Green friendly, professional and above all genuinely concerned about the welfare of the dogs needing a forever home, making sure the right dog is matched to the right owner,” they said.

“They were very thorough making checks with our vets and checking our home was safe for a puppy.

“Even though we already had two rescue dogs the welfare of the dogs they have in their care is paramount.

“This was apparent when one of Steiff’s sisters met Poppy and Disney first but, unfortunately she was too timid so was immediately taken back to her siblings.

“Then came Shaggy Dog, now called Steiff.

“As soon as she came out she followed Poppy and Disney with a wagging tail and we knew they would be best friends.

“They chose each other and we were lucky enough to be able to take her home.

“We wholeheartedly agree with Jerry Green that people should ‘Adopt not shop’ when looking for a new member of their family and remember the staff at Jerry Green are always on hand to give advice and always appreciate updates and pictures.”

The centre also wants to improve the heating and lighting in the kennels and remove the long corridor.

There are several ways you can donate to our Doing It for the Dogs appeal:

○ ONLINE: Via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

○ By TEXT: Simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

○ By CASH or CHEQUE: At the Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

Zoe Myall is also climbing Snowdon in Wales to help raise money for the charity.

She was planning to do the challenge this month but due to snow and ice still remaining at the top of the mountain, she has rescheduled the climb for June.

“We decided it would be too dangerous to attempt the climb at the moment due to the conditions at the top.

“I am disappointed but pleased I’m still getting to do the climb.

“I hope that people will continue to sponsor me so I can raise as much money as possible to support Jerry Green in their appeal to build new kennels.

