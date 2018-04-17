Former Spalding High student’s prestigious TV award

A former Spalding High School student has picked up a prestigious award for her TV show pilot set partly in Lincolnshire.

Pip Swallow won Best Pilot at last month’s Debbie Awards – part of The Edinburgh International TV Festival – for her show, Great Expectations, based on Dickens’ famous novel.

The pilot will also be screening at the Pilot Light Television Festival in Manchester this May.

Set in London and Lincolnshire, the dark comedy show follows Pip, a loveless, jobless woman, leaving London to seek a more meaningful life in Lincolnshire by way of working in a care home for the elderly.

Pip said: “I’m delighted to have won this prestigious award for top new talent. It’s amazing to be recognised by industry professionals and I hope the pilot will be picked up by TV executives for a full series run.”

“Manchester will be a wonderful opportunity to see an audience respond to the pilot for the first time. It’s so exciting to find out what people think of it!”

The Edinburgh International Television Festival is the biggest of its kind in Europe, celebrating creators of television and digital media programming and attracts a star-studded line-up each year, with the likes of Charlie Brooker and Ricky Gervais having taken part.